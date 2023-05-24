Everything Worth Buying From SKIMS’ Huge Bi-Annual Sale

Memorial Day is right around the corner, which means the sales are about to get super-fuego. Sure, a few have already launched—SSENSE sale, we just can’t quit you—but starting today, the most delicious deals are really hitting the interwebs like a juicy ribeye hitting a sizzling grill.

Case in point: SKIMS, the sexy-comfy-athleisurewear brand helmed by none other than Kim Kardashian that makes some of our fave undies, robes, sexy basics, and beyond, just dropped its Bi-Annual Sale, with the brand’s iconic loungewear, intimates, tees, and more for up to 60% off—and even bigger discounts on some items. It’s a huge sale, so what should you buy? Here are a few of our top picks.

Super-comfortable cotton underwear

The Cotton Rib collection reigns supreme when it comes to Skims’ lowkey hot, body-happy underwear. Soft, easy to wash, and with an understated 90s Calvin Klein energy, these intimates are also cool and breathable, and available in an array of flattering cuts. Score a high-leg Cotton Rib Thong for just $8 in select colors, a signature skimpy thong for 50% off, or scoop a logo bralette for 25% off.

The Fits Everybody collection

As its name suggests, the Fits Everybody collection is comprised of super-stretchy fabric that doesn’t just accommodate, but also hugs, smooths, and flatters every inch of the body. Grab best-selling thongs, bralettes, tanks, and more from the collection at a steal.

Cozy time

SKIMS does loungewear right, and you can score these silk tap shorts for just $60, this ultra-soft and cozy robe for 50% off, or get a Fleece Sleep Set for $50 and stash it away to give to Dad next Christmas.

The future is here (and it’s horny)

Summer is coming, and it’s looking slick, shiny, and resplendent with underboob. Grab these faux leather biker shorts for 50% off, this très flirty bra for just $24, or this sequined bralette for $30 off. Even swimwear’s on sale, so get ready to lounge on a pink limo pool float in this metallic monokini.

There’s wayyyyy more to shop in SKIMS’ massive sale, so head over to SKIMS for the full roster, and don’t be surprised if guys that look like Pete Davidson start asking for your number.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.