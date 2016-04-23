Skip the Brunch Line and Make This Bloody Mary at Home

The weekend has arrived. May we suggest making your own damn Bloody Mary instead of wasting your valuable time waiting in line for some zesty hair o’ the dog?

It’s not that hard, ladies and gentlemen, especially when you have a step-by-step recipe to hold your hand through every step of the process. A little swig of tomato juice here, a little dash Tabasco hot sauce there, and fucking voilà—you’re a quarter of the way there to recreating one of the best Bloody Marys in all of New York.

Videos by VICE

This stupidly easy recipe is courtesy of Ken Addington, chef and co-owner of Five Leaves in Brooklyn. He breaks down the concept of brunch perfectly when making some bomb ricotta pancakes to pair with this Bloody Mary in a MUNCHIES video: “It either takes patience to make them, or it takes patience to wait in line to get them. Either way makes sense.”

We’re taking the former route today because we can.

If you still need another reason to whip this up, we’ll tell you what: It definitely makes the morning’s walk of shame a whole lot easier to scamper through. As for those in committed relationships, we guarantee that shaking this up for your significant other will get you out of the dog house. Cheers, you’re welcome.