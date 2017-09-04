Skip the Claws and Make This Fried Crab Cake Sandwich Instead

There are, broadly speaking, two schools of thought when it comes to eating crabs: the “I Don’t Eat Anything That Moults Its Exoskeleton” camp and the people who are all like, “Gimme Some of That Sweet, Sweet Decapod Meat.”

Clearly, we fall into the latter category.

Videos by VICE

Nevertheless, cracking into a crab’s carapace to extract said meat is a messy and frankly gruesome endeavor. But there are other ways to get crabs into your life.

Behold the crab cake sandwich.

Simply head down to your friendly neighborhood fishmonger (or soulless corporate grocery store, if you lack other options) and pick up some fresh jumbo lump crab meat. Back home, mix it up with mayo, Old Bay, and bread crumbs, and form some patties. On the side, make a simple sauce of more mayo, parsley, and pickled things.

RECIPE: Crab Cake Sandwich

Fry up your patties, pile them on some pillowy hamburger buns, and smother them with your impromptu tartar sauce. Take a deep breath and eat.

Congratulations: You’ve just conquered a creature that’s been around since the Jurassic Period, and it’s the most delicious dinosaur you could possibly cook tonight.