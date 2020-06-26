Skirt Steak, Arugula, and Potato Salad Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the marinade:

1 cup|40 grams baby arugula

½ cup|20 grams flat-leaf parsley leaves

¼ cup|60 ml red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 small garlic clove

½ jalapeno pepper, chopped

1 small shallot, chopped

½ cup|125 ml extra-virgin olive oil

for the salad:

1 pound|500 grams skirt steak

1 pound|450 grams creamer potatoes, quartered

3 tablespoons|1 ¼ ounces|45 ml olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup|½ ounce|17 grams baby arugula

flaky salt, to serve

Directions

Make the marinade: Combine the arugula, parsley, vinegar, salt, garlic clove, chile, and shallot in a food processor. Pulse to combine, then slowly pour in the olive oil until emulsified. Season to taste. Marinade will keep, covered and refrigerated, for up to 5 days. Place the steak in a large bowl and cover with ½ cup|125 ml of the marinade. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour, preferably overnight. Heat the oven to 425°F. Place the potatoes on a sheet tray and toss with the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast the potatoes until golden and crisp, about 35 minutes. Toss in a large bowl with ¼ cup|60 ml of the remaining marinade. Grill the steak: Light a grill over medium-high. Remove the steak from the marinade and grill, flipping once, until medium-rare, about 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before slicing the steak against the grain into ¼-inch thick slices. Season with the flaky salt. Toss the arugula with the potatoes. Place a serving of salad on a plate and top with some sliced steak. Serve with the remaining marinade.

