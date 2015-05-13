Skream Just Dropped a Far-Too-Intense-for-a-Wednesday-Morning Techno Track

Timing is everything, so while I can hand on heart tell you that Skream has just uploaded a magnificent stomper onto his Soundcloud, in the shape of “Littler”, I might suggest you get a cup of coffee before you start listening. Don’t do what I did: blearily stick my headphones in, whack the volume to the top, hit play and then lose my head.

According to the man himself, the track has been inspired by the likes of Len Faki and Mark Broom – which would account for the heavy warehouse sonics and the relentless four to the floor signature. “Littler” is a cold slice of proper Berlin techno, tensely pulsing with some ripping synth stabs for decoration. From start to finish, this is a big one.

While it’s possibly a bit much pre-afternoon, “Littler” is certainly a fresh reminder of how convincingly versatile Skream is. This is, after all, a man who can make the floor shake with Loefah at one end of his career, only to pull off a sinister edit of “This Charming Man” at the other. So sit back, start thinking about what you want for lunch, and start pumping your fist.



