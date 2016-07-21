Skrillex and Rick Ross Lock Down ‘Best Track of 2010’ Award on “Purple Lamborghini”



Immediately after premiering Rick Ross and Skrillex’s new Suicide Squad track “Purple Lamborghini” on Beats 1, Zane Lowe described it as “just ridiculous fire.” And it is! If you just let yourself go, close your eyes, and think back to 2010, before most people were using “fire” as an adjective. Skrillex’s beats are brash and fun and overlayed with a shitload of brass. Oh and Rick Ross is Rick Ross, from 2010 if that wasn’t already clear, which was a very good Rick Ross as far as I remember.

Plus, Jared Leto—legendary lead singer of noted rock troupe 30 Seconds to Mars and occasional actor—will be in the video. He’s playing the role of The Joker in the movie, which explains why he’s in the video. But, more importantly, it’s nice to think of himhanging out with Sonny Moore and discussing their memories of the scene back in 2006.

Listen to “Purple Lamborghini” below.

