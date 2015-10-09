​Skrillex and The Game Collab on Track about Mexican Drug Lord El Chapo

Face-tatted Angeleno rapper The Game dropped his new LP The Documentary 2 today and it’s chock-full of features. Everyone from Kanye West to DJ Premier to Q-Tip, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and Drake pops up for a verse or two in what looks like a big comeback for the multi-platinum artist.



Deep, deep in the extras, as an iTunes bonus in fact, is a track titled “El Chapo.” it’s produced by in-demand hip-hop producer Bangladesh with a co-production credit for none other than Skrillex.

In the tune, The Game rhymes about chopping people into pieces, shotguns, and general big-uppery of the Sinaloa cartel. He lapses into into spanish during the hook as mariachi horns ring in the background and he repeats the refrain: “I am the God.”



Somewhere amidst all the ruckus is the familiar, mechanized whompage of Skrillex, who presumably showed up in the studio for long enough to throw some of his signature sound in before dipping back to his spaceship.