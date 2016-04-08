Buddies Skrillex and A$AP Ferg Tagteam on New Track

A$AP Ferg is due to drop his new album in a couple of weeks, which will feature a slew of guest spots and collaborations, including a beat from his old friend Skrillex. That track has just dropped.

“Hungry Ham” is the second track on Ferg’s forthcoming sophomore release Always Strive and Prosper, with the rapper tell-taling about his childhood growing up in Harlem (according to an interview with Ferg for Complex, “Hungry Ham” is a nickname for Harlem’s “Alexander Hamilton Playground,” on 143rd Street.) Underneath Ferg’s raspy raps, Skrillex keeps a tight leash on the beat with anxious trap claps and a discordant tone that underlines the tension throughout the track. Listen to it below.

Skrillex and Ferg are the kind of buds that Hollywood dreams up for cop films and animation features. They seem an unlikely pairing—one a superstar of high-adrenaline EDM, the other a poet of contemplative hip-hop—but that dynamic only works in their favor. The two joined up with A$AP Rocky for his “Wild For the Night” video set in the Dominican Republic, and even performed in an underground venue there. The DJ and the rapper have also shared the stage on at least one occasion, with Ferg commenting that Skrillex’s solo set at 2013 Bonaroo “almost brought him to tears.”