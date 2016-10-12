Watch Skrillex’s Record-Breaking Boiler Room Set in Full

From winning Grammys to having an entire website devoted to people sporting his iconic hairdo, Skrillex has more than a few achievements to his name. Most recently, he added to his trophy shelf with his debut Boiler Room set, and somewhat unsurprisingly it was the most viewed set in the streaming platform’s history. Held in Shanghai in tandem with the city’s IMS Asia-Pacific, an offshoot of the dance music industry conference located in Ibiza, the set was jam-packed with feverish revelers shaking their limbs in every way imaginable. In the set, Skrillex spanned genres far and wide, mixing up the likes of trap-a-holics such as DJ Snake, hip-hop icons Kanye and Jay-Z, as well as a few of his label affiliates like Mija and Vindata. Even viewed on a tiny laptop screen or that of an iPhone, the set’s packed with the kind of mind-melting energy only Sonny Moore can provide.

