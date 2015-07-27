Skrillex, Diplo, and One Crazy Train: The Full Flex Tour Just Tore Across Canada

A couple weeks ago I embarked on what would become one of the best adventures of my life. The Full Flex Express is a train tour that took Jack Ü, Zeds Dead, A$AP Ferg, Keisza, Tycho, Hundred Waters, Mija and Anna Lunoe on a series of stops through eight Canadian cities. I was lucky enough to be invited and was more than just a fly on the wall—I was a part of the shenanigans. This trip is undoubtedly special, both to myself and all of the top-notch people and artists who were a part of it. So, I dedicate this THUMP Photo Diary to everybody who wanted to be there themselves. I wish we could have taken you all! Enjoy the ride.

Welcome aboard the Full Flex Express!

Videos by VICE

I knew it was going to be a fun ride, but this trip became one of the best experiences of my life.

This particular sunset was in Winnipeg. Diplo was strolling on a grassy horizon wearing sandals.

Showtime! Marty Baller, who shared the stage at every show with A$AP Ferg, was one of the biggest surprises of the tour.

Jack Ü takeover!

The homies, Zeds Dead. I can’t explain the goosebumps I get during their shows. Absolutely killer.

Late night adventures. Sonny loves to skate so there was a lot of this sort of break-time during the tour.

Anna Lunoe and Nicole Miglis from Hundred Waters join the adventure! Sexiest bats I’ve ever seen!

Lighting and visual game on fleek.

Mija all wrapped up.

Different city, different crowd.

Full Flex vibes.

The train ended up getting turnt! Next time you see him, ask Ferg about it. “Full Flex Zone, Full Flex Zone!”

Sometimes, it was all about making music at the Red Bull Music studios.

Oh man…meet Santino, Jack Ü’s personal chef. When he wasn’t making raw vegan food, he was dancing to Beyonce by the fan. Certainly the life of the party!

We watched so many beautiful sunrises together… I think that might have been the best part of it all…

See what I mean?

Here’s a picture of me that Sonny took with my camera. Yet another very special sunrise on the train.

Meet the infamous Jas Davis. This kid is the man, I tell you. It’s always so hard to go to bed, so we all frequently pass out wherever we could.

Back at a festival. Hundred Waters squad forever.

Behind the scenes with Diplo, Skrillex, and Kai for the “Mind” video in Edmonton!



IO HAWKing with Kiesza!

British Columbia… oh the views…

A$AP Ferg, you’re as wonderful as the mountains in front of you!

Up close and personal with Jack Ü.

Four Seasons presidential suite. The last supper. (Or breakfast.) It’s time to say goodbye.

This is a note from the fantastic Dan, one of the homies who worked with us on the train. Don’t worry Dan, we’re all with ya on that! Full Flex for life!

THESUPERMANIAK is on Twitter // Facebook // Instagram

