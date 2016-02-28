Skrillex & Diplo Celebrate a Year as Jack Ü in a New Globetrotting Video

A year ago yesterday, Skrillex and Diplo released their self-title debut as the duo Jack Ü. The album, which featured Justin Bieber, Kiesza, and AlunaGeorge among others, went on to win Best Dance/Electronica Album, with the track “Where Are Ü Now” nabbing Best Dance Recording at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Now, the duo have released a video for the album cut “Mind,” which follows Skrillex, Diplo and guest vocalist Kai as they victory lap the world, from Peru to Thailand, and with a whole lot of partying in between. Watch it above.