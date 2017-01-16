Skrillex Reunites With His Former Band, From First To Last, for Their New Single, “Make War”

Sonny Moore (aka Skrillex) is not afraid to experiment and surprise with his music releases. His latest new release is a throwback to his origins.

Moore recently reunited with his band, From First To Last, for the new single, “Make War.” In addition to singing on the track, Moore also produced and co-wrote the track. “Make War” marks the band’s first reunion in more than a decade. Other band members from the original lineup also returned for the single.

Despite his numerous years in the EDM and electronic music scenes, “Make War” is rooted in the same post-hardcore screamo of their original releases.

During the OWSLA Beats 1 radio show on July 30, Skrillex played an unidentified “bonus track” that suggested the producer had reunited with his old band.

Stream “Make War” below and purchase it on iTunes here.