Skrillex Got Cuffed by Police Last Night in Hollywood

Superstar producer and OWSLA label head Skrillex had a run-in with the law last night (April 19) in Hollywood, California, for playing loud music in his car.

Twitter user Colby Kline, a former child actress whose credits include Problem Child, The Last Boy Scout, and Two and a Half Men, posted a video of the incident, in which Skrillex is shown getting cuffed by a police officer and getting placed in the back of a police vehicle. “Never a dull night in Hollyweird @Skrillex #dubdaddy #freeskrillex,” Kline captioned the video.

According to TMZ, police pulled Skrillex over because he was playing music loudly out of his Tesla, but when they stopped him he didn’t have ID on him so they cuffed him. Skrillex was cited for a “noise violation and driving without proper ID,” and was let go.