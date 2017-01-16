Skrillex Reunites with From First to Last and Releases New Song, “Make War”

Sonny Moore, known to much of the world as Skrillex, turns 27 today. And to celebrate the occasion, he’s reunited with the band that made him a cult hero more than a decade ago. Tonight, Moore shared a new song by From First to Last, his first with the band since 2007. You can listen to the track below.

For the uninitiated, From First to Last was a post-hardcore band fronted by an extremely baby-faced Moore. Their 2004 debut record, Dear Diary, My Teen Angst Has a Body Count and its follow up, 2006’s Heroine, were dark, overblown, and self-aware; they were also a million miles from Moore’s early work as Skrillex. Rumors of a reunion have circulated for years, but Moore’s schedule made any speculation seem farfetched.