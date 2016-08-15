Watch the Trailer for Skrillex and Wiwek’s Debut Short Film, ‘Still in the Cage’

Still In The Cage, the first collaborative film between Dutch DJ and producer Wiwek and Skrillex, will premiere this Wednesday, August 17 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in LA. Set in Bangkok, the film—directed by Jodeb—has been described as, “a dark adventure drama” inspired by Wiwek’s latest release for Skrillex’s label, OWSLA, The Free and Rebellious. Featuring a score by Wiwek, Still In The Cage will also include the track “Killa,” a collaboration between Skrillex.



After the film’s debut, the Ace will host an audience Q&A session and an afterparty hosted by Skrillex and Wiwek.

Watch the trailer for Still in the Cage below. RSVPs for the screening are now open. In March, Wiwek provided THUMP with a mix featuring tracks from The Free and Rebellious.