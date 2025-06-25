Skullcandy’s Got a Sweet, New Multi-Platform Gaming Headset

Skullcandy is dunking on the headphone segment this month, and they’ve got all my attention. With the creatively named Crusher PLYR 720, they’ve introduced a pair of open-back, wireless headphones that’ll work with every major gaming platform.

two slightly confusing sub-models

There are two versions available, both for the same $260 price, and it gets a bit confusing. Or maybe I’m just easily confused. Either way, bear with me for a second.

Both versions are multi-platform headsets that connect wirelessly to PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile platforms, but the “Xbox” version is the only one that works wirelessly with the Xbox. The “Multi-Platform” version works with the Xbox, but only via a wired connection.

Given that they’re the same price, it’s a head-scratcher why anyone would choose the Multi-Platform version. It only removes options, whether you own an Xbox or think you might down the road.

Maybe you don’t like the Xbox-green accents that substitute for the Multi-Platform’s red accents? They’re subtle, though. Anyway, the two sub-models are virtually the same, otherwise. Both offer up to 48 hours of use over its 2.4GHz Wi-Fi wireless connection. That drops to (up to) 38 hours if you also enable its Bluetooth 5.3.

“The open-back acoustics and advanced positional tuning mean the audio creates a realistic, expansive soundstage,” says Skullcandy’s June 24 press release. Open-back headphones don’t block external noise as well as closed-ear headphones, and they leak more sound, but they do gain a more natural sound.

Pair that with the Crusher PLYR 720’s THX Spatial Audio and head-tracking, and you’ll feel more like you’re in the environment of whatever game, movie, or TV show you’re watching and less like a speaker is just hurtling noise straight at your ears.

“THX Spatial Audio brings the precision and pinpoint accuracy of advanced audio positioning that allows gamers to more accurately locate sneaking enemies, avoid whizzing bullets, and gain early detection of nearby threats,” as put by Mike Henein, THX’s director of product development, in the press release.

It all sounds like a sweet deal to me, and a far cry from the old-fashioned headphones I grew up with.