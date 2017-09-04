Sky Ferreira Has an Edgar Wright-Directed Music Video for Her “Easy” Cover

For the soundtrack of Edgar Wright’s sweet, smart summer movie Baby Driver, in which she plays the doomed mother of the titular Baby, Sky Ferreira recorded a cover of “Easy” by Lionel Richie. In typically bizarre, effortless Sky Ferreira fashion she somehow manages to make the iconic track sound like it was written just for her, as her signature lazy vocal floats above the hazed-out melody.

And where a music video was concerned, it only seems right that Edgar Wright would step into the directorial breach, furnishing the track with a clip made up of visuals from the film, and lingering especially on her recording booth scene. It brings together Sky’s twin vocations of music and acting together nicely, and it’s also kind of a handy crash course through one of the most popular movies of the summer, in case you missed it.

Watch above, and let the sweet, sweet sounds of Sky Ferreira envelop you like a cosy, furry coat.

