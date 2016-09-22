Sky Ferreira Has Creatively Directed Her Own Playboy Cover

Sky Ferreria​ will guest edit next month’s Playboy magazine. In an Instagram post, the singer and actor explained that she is the “first bunny ever to be a creative collaborator & creative/art direct” and that she “produced & directed all of the content.”

Shot by longtime collaborator and best friend Sandy Kim, Sky says the images, are a first taste of her long-awaited second album, Masochism.​

The issue is available Sep 27 but an interactive digital ‘Renegades Issue’ is now on the Playboy website​.



