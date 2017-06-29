PSA: Sky Ferreira Is Still Great

Sky Ferreira has been around for a long time now. Though to the casual observer her career may seem slight, she’s been releasing music since 2011, and her output has only widened in every way, peaking (so far!) with her first and only album Night Time, My Time back in 2013. Though she announced a second record in 2015, it has yet to emerge, though in between acting roles she collaborated with Primal Scream last February, just so we all know she’s still functioning on a ridiculously impressive frequency for a 24-year-old.

Most recently, Sky filmed an as-yet unseen role in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks revival (which she has confirmed is not an ‘as herself’ part, like many other musicians who have so far been featured in the new series). All the while she’s dipped her toe back into musical waters with a Lionel Richie and the Commodores cover. It’s on the soundtrack of the new movie Baby Driver, which, of course, she also stars in.

Videos by VICE

Her version of “Easy” is her first foray back into music since last year, though upon listening you’d be hard pushed to realise that she was ever gone. Her take on the iconic track is distinctly hers, all muted synths with a high-in-the-mix vocal that doesn’t so much float above as drag against the instrumental slightly, kind of like if Courtney Love fronted a rockier Air.

It’s quite a feat to establish as distinctive sound as the crown-princess of synth-pop has, so to do so (even when music isn’t even really your main squeeze anymore) and then to be able to apply it to a stone cold classic like “Easy” is the move of a total pro. But then, she is Sky Ferreira, a woman who has grown up in the public eye, swatted away sexist nonsense along that journey and is still developing as an artist. Yup: still got it.

Follow Lauren on Twitter.

(Image via Wikimedia Commons)