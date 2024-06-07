Photos Of Tumblr Girls 10 Years On at Sky Ferreira’s Melbourne Show

“SKY FERREIRA, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS”

The sentiment, declared on forums, in YouTube comments and scattered across Tumblr in the years preceding the trainwreck diva’s first Australian visit in over ten years last week, epitomises her reign.

Ferreira’s heft has survived a decade. She was the soundtrack to 2013 and to innumerable periods of adolescent angst – raw, indulgent, self-pitying, exquisite torment. She was the it-girl of the blog era. She can’t seem to start a show on time. Her second album, teased in 2015, never came. Her icon is enduring.

And as VICE Australia’s Adele Luamanuvae wrote when Ferreira showed up to her Sydney Opera House show last week 80 minutes late: “You pay for a Sky Ferreira show, you get a Sky Ferreira show”.

And perhaps it’s Ferreira’s seeming disregard for her gagging fans, exasperating as it is, that holds her influence in clutch.

Rocking up an hour and 20 minutes late to your own gig when there’s even a whiff as to whether you’ve maintained relevance is iconic.

Around New Year’s, the ins and outs and predictions for 2024 proliferated around the internet. Sky Ferreira’s return to Australia ten years on confirms the whisper that screamed the loudest: “2024 is 2014”.

The prophecy was correct…

So who are Ferreira fans in 2024? What are they wearing? VICE sent Naarm-based stylist and photographer Joel Condello to Ferreira’s Melbourne show, at The Forum for RISING, to find out.

She was only 30 minutes late this time.

@drunkstrawberri and @fareevader666 [by Joel Condello]

@ari___angkasa [by Joel Condello]

@Ella.borg [by Joel Condello]

@Ella.borg [by Joel Condello]

@anjelrei [by joel condello]

@Tomasz.rydzewskii [by joel condello]

@Tomasz.rydzewskii [by joel condello]

Pr0phecygirll [by joel condello]

@Josaiaqio and @Pr3ttyinperson [by joel condello]

@Bettymehari and @Nnalechite [by joel condello]

@lilyyyellis and @biancalmartin [by joel condello]

@Rock.off and @Finnunaaa [by joel condello]

@Stephllam and @Jpegmafiaupdates and @Nicole4.3 and ?? [by joel condello]

@Lin.mp3 and @Davidbyrnesbike and @Anjali.com.au [by joel condello]

@Joel.doll [by joel condello]

Joel Condello is a stylist and photographer from Naarm, follow them @joelcondello.

Arielle Richards is the multimedia reporter at VICE Australia, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.