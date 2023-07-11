Our All-Time Fave SKYN Condoms Are Super Cheap for Prime Day

Safe sex is cool, man, and not just in a 90s Salt-N-Pepa song kind of way. There are tons of (very good) reasons to use condoms, and we don’t necessarily need to go deep on those, because hopefully you know them by now. But a tricky thing about being a responsible, sexually active adult is that a lot of condoms out there straight-up suck, and a bad condom can certainly take some of the fun out of sex, whether by feeling like a garbage bag, breaking, or smelling like a bag of balloons. Those free jawns at the clinic or in bar bathroom vending machines don’t tend to feel… luxurious.

Good news, however: Condom technology has come a looong ass way from the sheep intestines or whatever our great-grandparents were rockin’ when they boned under the banyan trees, and now, there are tons of awesome brands and varieties out there that feel amazing for all parties participating in said sex sesh, and are also reliable, conveniently packaged, and, dare we say, chic. We could go on and on about all of our fave brands, but if there’s one drug-store brand that reigns supreme, it’s SKYN. SKYN’s condoms are ultra-thin, feel insanely good, and best of all, are latex-free, so they have no scent to speak of and won’t irritate you or your partner if either of you happens to have an allergy. They’re compatible with tons of different lubes, and can we reiterate that they feel insanely good? We’re superfans over here at VICE.

As you may have heard by now, today and tomorrow are Amazon Prime Day, meaning Bezos’s mega-depot of every product known to man is offering rock-hard deals as far as the eye can see. Good news: Those deals include this jumbo pack of SKYN Elite condoms, which are the brand’s exxxtra thin and soft variety. At 19% off, that means you can score 36 condoms for $15.38, and if you smash that coupon for an extra 25% off, you’re getting them for just $11.53. That’s 32 cents a condom—32 cents for an anxiety-free bone sesh that feels just as amazing as wearing nothing at all. Like, YES, thank you.

The Extra-Lubricated Elites are also 11% off, plus there’s an additional 30% off coupon.

If you don’t trust us and our highly aspirational sex lives, just peep the 38,000+ reviews that have landed these condoms a cumulative (no pun intended) 4.6-out-of-5 star rating. “These are hands down, the best condoms for you, and for your girlfriend’s sake too. They smell very nice, and are thinner than probably any ‘thin condoms’ I’ve tried using before, which most end up breaking or falling off,” reads one top comment; another says, “Skin to skin: Yup, its exactly as it describes. You or her; won’t even feel it.”

They rule, and today, they’re cheap. So grab ‘em and wrap it up. Cheers.

Get a serious deal on SKYN condoms over at Amazon.

