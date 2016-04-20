Skywalker Weed-Infused Pineapple Daiquiri Recipe

“I chose a fairly rare rum that’s actually distilled from pineapples, and plays perfectly with the Skywalker strain.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

2 ounces|57 ml Skywalker-infused Plantation Pineapple Rum (click here to learn how to infuse alcohol with marijuana using nitrous oxide)

¾ ounces|21 ml lime juice

½ ounce|14 ml pineapple juice

½ ounce|14 ml simple syrup

pineapple wedge, for garnish

Directions

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Ad all cocktail ingredients and shake until cold. Strain and serve up in a coupe glass with a pineapple wedge garnish.

