Skywalker Weed-Infused Pineapple Daiquiri Recipe

“I chose a fairly rare rum that’s actually distilled from pineapples, and plays perfectly with the Skywalker strain.”
Servings: 1
Prep time: 2 minutes
Total time: 2 minutes
Ingredients
2 ounces|57 ml Skywalker-infused Plantation Pineapple Rum (click here to learn how to infuse alcohol with marijuana using nitrous oxide)
¾ ounces|21 ml lime juice
½ ounce|14 ml pineapple juice
½ ounce|14 ml simple syrup
pineapple wedge, for garnish
Directions
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Ad all cocktail ingredients and shake until cold.
- Strain and serve up in a coupe glass with a pineapple wedge garnish.
