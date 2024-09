“We never left, we just needed to take the best path for us,” says SlamBall’s creator Mason Gordon. After years with little exposure other than showcases and bar conversations between nostalgic fans, Slamball is now experiencing a resurgence in China. With a focus on bringing programs to universities before securing any TV rights, the sport is finding a foothold in a basketball-obsessed nation. VICE Sports traveled to China to check out the nation’s first facility and take in the scene.