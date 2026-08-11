Slaughter To Prevail Frontman Alex Terrible Got Into a Trans Visibility Debate Online, and It Ended More Positively Than One Might Expect

Slaughter To Prevail frontman Alex Terrible is no stranger to controversy. To his credit, he’s often attempted to engage and learn. A good example is that he recently got into an online debate about trans visibility, and it honestly ended somewhat positively.

According to Loudwire—who reviewed all the social media posts before they were deleted—it all started when Slaughter To Prevail played Bloodstock Festival. Apparently, Someone told Alex that trans people were boycotting his band’s set over some past controversial comments he made. There was also the not-so-minor instance of him having a Nazi-related Sonnenrad (“black sun”) tattoo covered up.

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In a series of posts on Instagram, Alex offered his commentary on the matter. He also engaged with some pushback from fans. In his first post, the Slaughter To Prevail vocalist shared a clip from the band’s Bloodstock performance.

It was accompanied by text reading, “I apologize to the trans community for the fact that we played Bloodstock. It was completely sold out, and people actually enjoyed our performance.” Along with the clip were many comments demanding that Alex apologize to the trans community.

“I genuinely don’t understand what I’m supposed to apologize to the trans community for,” he responded. “Can someone please explain it to me? I’ll apologize, no problem. I’m not too proud to do it.”

“I was told they even protested to try to get our performance canceled before we went onstage,” Alex continued. “I understand that not everyone likes us, and that we especially don’t appeal to people who lack critical thinking. But that’s okay. I used to be like that myself. The important thing is to keep changing for the better. And that’s what I wish for everyone.” He also thanked the Bloodstock team for supporting Slaughter To Prevail through this complicated time.

The Slaughter to Prevail frontman argued a lot, but one person eventually convinced him to see a different persepective

After lengthy back-and-forth with many people, one fan made a compelling case to Alex Terrible that the metal vocalist could not ignore. Essentially, the user offered the perspective that people asking Alex to tone down his approach were not really trying to scold him or force an agenda. They were more trying to minimize the bullying attacks on vulnerable individuals in his comment sections, as a lot of that had risen.

“I never think that way actually; I act that way cause I can defend myself,” Alex humbly replied. “I don’t mind that I have a lot of faith in the internet; I just know how to deal with it because I’m dealing with it for 10 years already.”

He went on to note that he “can stand for myself and my family, but actually this man or girl is right because a lot of people might get bullied because of my posts or how I act, and a lot of people might attack them, and I don’t want that. I don’t want it at all, and I didn’t think about that.”

Ultimately, Alex Terrible deleted the posts. “I guess a lot of people get bullied on the Internet,” he explained. “And because I have thick skin doesn’t mean everybody has thick skin. So I totally get it, and I don’t want to provoke somebody.”

Photo by AJ Johansson