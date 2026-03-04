Slaughter to Prevail Frontman Alex Terrible Is Launching a Bare Knuckle Fighting and Concert Event in Florida

Slaughter To Prevail Frontman Alex Terrible has been carving out a path through the sport of bare-knuckle fighting, and now he’s bringing it stateside. The deathcore frontman-turned-professional-fist-fighter is launching Blood4Blood, a hybrid bare-knuckle fighting/concert event.

The inaugural Blood4Blood—a collaboration between Terrible and Danny Wimmer Presents—will take place on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, FL. Notably, the event will serve as the official kickoff for the Welcome To Rockville music fest, which runs from May 7 through 10 at the Daytona International Speedway.

Blood4Blood will merge bare-knuckle fighting and music by featuring some very heavy bands and a main fight event featuring Terrible. He will be facing off against middleweight fighter and PBR star Cameron “The Bull” Delano.

That’s not all, though, as Terrible will be pulling double duty. His band, Slaughter To Prevail, will headline the evening’s musical performances. The other bands scheduled to play are Black Label Society, Crowbar, and Malevolence. More bands may be announced in the coming weeks.

“Fighting and heavy music have always been my world, my passion, my lifestyle… We have four real fights and four powerful bands,” Terrible said of the event, per Metal Injection. “I will step into the ring and on the stage. I give everything. This is my heart. This is Blood4Blood.”

Welcome To Rockville is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2026

“Blending rock’s energy with the raw thrill of bare knuckle action feels like a natural evolution,” Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, offered. “We’re building something truly groundbreaking: four fights and four bands on the Wednesday before Welcome To Rockville.”

“This will be a groundbreaking event for bare-knuckle and hard rock music fans heading into the Welcome To Rockville festival,” added BKFC Founder and President David Feldman.

Main event opponent Cameron Delano promised fireworks: “When two fighters refuse to give an inch, it turns into a war… and I am coming to win this blood bath.” Pre-sale tickets are available here.

Alex Terrible currently has a 1-1-0 bare-knuckle fighting record

In an Instagram post, Terrible shared a little more insight into the background of Blood4Blood. “One time Jack [Simmons, StP guitarist] and I were talking about the idea of putting together an event where metal bands would perform and there would also be bare-knuckle fights,” Terrible recalled. “Sounds badass, but not very easy to pull off.”

“Even organizing one small concert takes a lot of experience, involvement, and professionalism – and here we’re talking about arena-level,” he continued. “Well.. we’re not just talking – we’re actually doing it. DWP, BKFC, and 5B are helping us make it happen. And damn it, personally, I’m making history. I’m going to fight and perform with my band on the same night.”

“Because talk is cheap,” he concluded. ” I’m going for the win – but in a way, I’ve already lost, I’m already dead. So l’ve got nothing to lose. I’m going to fight all the way until l get knocked out.”