Slaughter to Prevail’s Alex Terrible Adopted 2 Bear Cubs

Alex Terrible, the vocalist for Russian deathcore band Slaughter to Prevail, has done a lot of wild shit in his day, but his most recent venture is fucking adorable. Mr. Terrible has announced that he’s adopted two bear cubs.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. “He can’t just randomly ADOPT two baby wild animals,” and you’re right, but that’s not the end of the story. In an Instagram post, Alex explained that his friend Kirill Potapov — a seasoned animal conservationist — was the one who first rescued the cubs, and he is the one who will be caring for them.

“Long story short. My neighbor @kirillpotapov (literally 10 mins away from me) saved 2 babies bears Kodi and Harley,” the masked metal band frontman wrote in his post. “He helps animals for long time and I want to help him.”

“From this moment I will visit this babies every time I’m at home in Russia and help them financially,” Alex went on to explain, then letting his fans and followers know that they too will get an opportunity to support the cubs and help Potapov in his work, if they feel so inclined. “And I want to ask you guys for help as well. I will not just ask you for money and shit but I will drop some merch with this lil cutie pies and you will buy it. All money will go to them. Stay brutal.”

Alex’s new paternal adventure comes, ironically, just weeks after he unveiled plans for a Player 1 Studios statue of himself engaged in a vicious, bloody battle with a towering adult bear, which actually is something he’s done for real before, sort of.

“Few months ago I bought some berserk figures from @player1_studios and decided tp text them in insta ! They said they know me and want to make some sick stuff for me,” he exclaimed in an Instagram post. “Here we go guys ! IM SO STOKED!!!!”

He went on to clarify: “This is just 3 d model and will be few variations of the head like with different mask and just bold with horns tattoos. And I can’t wait for the final result coz they figures looks AMAZING in real life. Quality of painting and stuff is HIGH this model will be 50 cm but they also want to make 70 cm I can’t believe I will have this Alex Terrible statue.”

I mean, look, bear fighting is exploitive and shitty, but its good that Alex Terrible is balancing that with investing time, energy, and money into supporting the young bear cubs. We gotta take the silver linings where we can these days.