Slay the Spire 2 Confirms New Playable Character and New Modes

Slay the Spire 2 released in early access in March and the the team at Mega Crit have been processing feedback and making a ton of exciting changes and additions in the months since then.

THE FOOL RUSHES IN!!! 🎶



Slay the Spire 2's biggest update yet, v0.113.0, has finally arrived on the beta branch, featuring:



🏹 New character: The Fool!

⚡️ New game mode: Blitz!

☠️ New game mode: Dread!

✨ Lots of other changes!



Patch notes: https://t.co/vu7lRW1Ka1 pic.twitter.com/j7mbvr0QOR — Mega Crit ⚔️ Slay the Spire 2 Out Now! (@MegaCrit) November 12, 2026

The early access window of Slay the Spire 2 is still ongoing, but that isn’t stopping the developers from dropping some huge content updates. v0.113.0 just arrived on the game’s beta branch and delivered a new playable character and two new game modes for players to explore.

Videos by VICE

The most exciting addition for most players is likely going to be The Fool. Having a new character to master is a great reason to jump back into the game and start the climb all over again with a new strategy.

Here is a breakdown of some of the biggest highlights from the update:

New Character: The Fool

Wah!! The first new character for Early Access arrives! A silly musician who wields a bow! How can such a whimsical creature survive within the Spire? Why, that’s up to you! We expect to make a great number of content and balance changes before the Fool is ready for the main branch. Even more importantly, be sure to have fun figuring out all the strategies and story of this gently bard. It would be foolish not to!

New Game Mode: Blitz

A condensed and chaotic deckbuilding-focused mode, Blitz is here! The Merchant’s wares feel a bit off, the map is gone, and Gold no longer matters?? Blitz comes with 5 levels of Ascension shared across all characters and is unlocked upon completing an Ascension run of any difficulty.

New Game Mode: Dread

A brutally difficult mode for those who have reached Ascension 10 on all characters (including the new one) and are seeking the ultimate challenge! All ascension modifiers are enabled. Bosses are stronger and buff all enemies in their Act. Curses will also pile up as you climb the Spire. Death is expected.

Additionally, the update included a lengthy list of other balance tweaks and content updates that players can dive into by reviewing the full patch notes below:

General: New character: The Fool New game mode: Dread New game mode: Blitz Rest sites can now appear one floor earlier in every act

Ancients: Buffed Neow’s Dowsing Rod relic: Its Dowsing card now transforms after 4 ? rooms instead of 5 The ? room that transforms it can no longer be a combat Nerfed Nonupeipe’s Brilliant Scarf relic. From 5th card -> 6th card.

Events: Added Byrdpip evolution. Added new Underdocks events: Waterfall of Obvious Secrets Wuppy in Trouble Added new Act 2 event: Museum of Torture Added new Act 3 events: Shrine of the Warlord Thermae Nonupeipe Added new event cards: Dingy Dagger (Waterfall of Obvious Secrets) Mighty Weapon and Mighty Shield (Shrine of the Warlord) Changed Doors of Light and Dark event: the Light Door now Upgrades 1 card of your choice instead of 2 random cards Changed Zen Weaver event’s Breathing Techniques option: Gold cost decreased from 50 → 25 Now adds 1 Enlightenment card instead of 2 Enlightenment card no longer has Exhaust Nerfed Waterlogged Scriptorium event: Prickly Sponge Gold cost increased from 99 → 120

Enemies: Changed Axebot: HP is now a fixed value instead of a range, from 70-78 → 70 (76-86 → 80 at A8) Changed Infested Prism: No longer uses its Radiate move. Its pattern is now Jab, Jab, Whirlwind, Pulsate Pulsate move no longer gains 20 Block (22 at A8). It now applies 1 Vulnerable instead Buffed Tunneler: Attack from Below move renamed to From Below, and its damage increased from 23 → 24 (26 → 28 at A9)

Colorless Cards: Added new Colorless card: My Shinies Nerfed Salvo card: damage decreased from 12(16) → 10(14)

Ironclad: Reworked Expect a Fight card: from Uncommon – Skill – Cost 3 – “Gain 15(16) Block. Gains 5(8) additional Block for each Strength you have.” → Uncommon – Skill – Cost 3 – “Gain 15(20) Block. Attacks in your Hand cost 1 less Energy until played.” Nerfed Forgotten Ritual card: reverted to only gaining 3(4) Energy if you Exhausted a card this turn

Silent: Reworked Expertise card: from Uncommon – Skill – Cost 1 – “Draw 2(3) cards. They gain Retain this turn.” → Uncommon – Skill – Cost 1 – “Draw 2(3) cards. Retain your Hand this turn.” Reworked Memento Mori card: from Uncommon – Attack – Cost 1 – “Deal 9(11) damage. Deals 4(5) additional damage for each card discarded this turn.” → Uncommon – Attack – Cost 3 – “Sly. Deal 19(23) damage to the enemy with the lowest HP.” Buffed Speedster card: damage increased from 2 → 3 Nerfed Phantom Blades card: additional Shiv damage decreased from 9(12) → 8(11)

Regent: Nerfed CHARGE!! card: Minion Dive Bomb damage decreased from 13(16) → 11(13)

Defect: Buffed Power Cell relic: now picks zero-cost cards without Innate before Innate ones

Potions & Relics: Added new event relics: Wuppy (Wuppy in Trouble) Obsidian Vice, Thumbscrew and Tormentous Collar (Museum of Torture) Mighty Wings (Shrine of the Warlord) Bath Towel and Bath Robes (Thermae Nonupeipe)

Buffed Ringing Triangle relic: now gives Retain Hand at the start of combat, so it stacks with other Retain Hand effects like Equilibrium

That’s a ton of details to absorb, but the average player doesn’t need to get too in the weeds with these details.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Slay the Spire 2 news and updates as the game continues to grow and evolve.

Slay the Spire 2 is available now in early access on PC.