Slay The Spire 2 Gets First Big Update

After just a few weeks of early access, Slay the Spire 2 is ready to drop its first big update to make some balance changes and introduce a phobia mode to swap the assets on some of the game’s creepier creatures.

Slay the Spire 2 VErsion 0.100.0 Patch Notes

Screenshot: Mega Crit

Slay the Spire 2 early access owners are already clocking tons of time in the game and racking up tons of runs. The sequel to the 2017 deckbuilder adds a compelling multiplayer mode, new cards, and a few new classes for players to use as they attempt to climb the spire once again.

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Now that the developers have had the chance to crunch some numbers and listen to early adopter feedback for a few weeks, the team is ready to release the first major update for the title.

This first big patch stomps out some ways that players had found infinites and also attempts to make a few improvements to the general user experience. Additionally, there are tons of balance changes and tweaks that the more observant players are likely to notice.

According to the Steam update from the development team, “This one has a huge balance pass, the main aim of which is to make infinites harder to achieve. We’re also introducing a Phobia Mode with bespoke assets that should mitigate various creepy phobia concerns.”

General:

Added a Deprecated Card placeholder: Status – “Draw 1 card. Remove this from your Deck. Exhaust.” If you have an in-progress run and a card in your deck is removed from the game due to a recent update, it will be replaced with “Deprecated Card”



Ironclad:

Reworked Dominate card: Skill – Cost 1 – Uncommon – “Apply 1(2) Vulnerable. Gain 1 Strength for each Vulnerable on the enemy. Exhaust.”

Reworked Expect a Fight card: Skill – Cost 2(1) – Uncommon – “Gain [E] for each Attack in your Hand. You cannot gain additional [E] this turn.”

Reworked Spite card: Cost 0 – Attack – Uncommon – “Deal 5 damage. If you lost HP this turn, hits 2(3) times.”

Reworked Stoke card: Skill – Cost 1 – Rare – “Exhaust your Hand. Add 1 random (Upgraded) card into your Hand for each card Exhausted.”

Silent

Reworked Prepared card into Prepare: Skill – Cost 1 – Common – “Discard 2 cards. Next turn, gain 2(3) Energy.”

Regent:

Reworked Glow card: Skill – Cost 1 – Common – “Gain 1(2) Stars. Draw 1 card. Next turn, draw 1 card.”

Colorless Cards:

Reworked Hidden Gem card: Skill – Cost 1 – “A random card in your Draw Pile without Replay gains Replay 2(3).”

Enemies:

Reworked Doormaker. Beware.

Reworked Skulking Colony to have a deadlier moveset

Ancients:

Added new Neow blessing: Hefty Tablet -“Choose 1 of 3 Rare cards to add to your Deck. Add 1 Injury to your Deck.”

Added new Neow blessing: Neow’s Talisman – “Upgrade 1 of your Strikes and 1 of your Defends.”

Added Phobia Mode tickbox in the Settings

You can now skip relics received at treasure chests

Added disclaimers for Daily and Custom runs that you cannot unlock Epochs and Achievements with them anymore

Added icon in top bar if player is unable to obtain epochs, achievements in a run

Hovering over the character icon now explains if you cant get achievements or epochs

Added a way to disable map drawings in multiplayer

The invite button now uses a hotkey on controller instead of manual navigation

The list of additional balance tweaks and bug fixes is incredibly long, so players can check out the full patch notes on Steam to read all of those details. That should be just about everything that players need to know going into the weekend. Fans can download and install the update now and return to the action to explore the new balance adjustments and other changes.

Slay the Spire 2 is available now in early access on PC.