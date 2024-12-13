‘Slay the Spire 2’ Is Proof “More of the Same” Isn’t Always an Insult — Also, Everyone’s Upset Over an Omission

Slay the Spire 2 was one of the early marquee superstars to show off during the 2024 Game Awards! The new trailer, which definitely succeeded in hyping me up for Early Access, revealed all kinds of fresh goodies! However, for some folks, I could unfortunately see Slay the Spire 2 suffering the “Iterative Sequel” mark Splatoon 3 was struck by. When a sequel is, for the most part, “more of the same — but better.”

Though we were shown some new “classes” and a few other upgrades, yeah, Slay the Spire 2, so far, could be argued to not exactly strive to reinvent the proverbial wheel. However, when you’re already the best in the world at what you do — when you’ve innovated the roguelike deck-builder and perfected it? You don’t have to play by a new rulebook. Plus, we don’t know — Slay the Spire 2 likely hasn’t shown off all its surprises yet!

Videos by VICE

Personally, I’m loving what I’ve seen of the game! Am I a hardcore StS player? Nah. I haven’t invested the thousands of hours a “real” zealot of the game has clocked in. However, I know more than enough to see the visual overhaul, the improved animations, and the enticing, new Necrobinder class, and I’m like, “Hey, an improved Slay the Spire is exactly what I’m looking for!”

‘slay the spire 2’ appears to have already ascended to greatness

My argument about iterative sequels aside, I think StS2 will be every bit the icon its predecessor was — if not more so! However, some people were screaming in the comments of the trailer regarding the omission of a certain Defect. “My boy defect must’ve ascended to godhood and left his body behind. Congrats!” one YouTube commenter remarked.

Screenshot: Mega Crit

“Do not fear, our baby boy Defect shall still be in the game somehow. In the first reveal trailer I saw a claw card in the shop,” another person responded. See, I told y’all! Slay the Spire 2 hasn’t revealed its full hand — relax! I guess that means I’ll have to bust out my old Ironclad strats. …WAIT. Do y’all think StS2 will implement some kind of online VS mode or something?! I want that. Please, Mega Crit. Do it.