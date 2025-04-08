Slayer Announce Epic US Show With Exodus, Suicidal Tendencies, and More

Slayer is only playing a handful of reunion shows this year, and they just added another one on the US East Coast with a killer lineup. The iconic thrash metal band will headline a big show at Hershey, Pennsylvania’s 30,000-seat Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

The concert will be hosted by WWE superstar Damian Priest, who is such a big fan of Slayer that his signature finishing move is called the “South Of Heaven,” a reference to the band’s 1988 album and title track. Blabbermouth also noted that Slayer guitarist Kerry King contributed to Priest’s entrance theme song, “Rise For The Night.”

Joining Slayer for the monster show is a who’s who of metal elite, including Knocked Loose, Suicidal Tendencies, and the recently reformed Power Trip. Cavalera will play as well, exclusively performing Sepultura’s Chaos A.D. album in its entirety, while Exodus (featuring Slayer rhythm guitarist Gary Holt) will play their 1985 album Bonded By Blood.

In a statement on what led them to schedule the big show, King said, “Last year, Slayer played only two shows, and those shows affected me like playing the ‘Big Four’ shows did. When we played our first show last year in Chicago, I figured it was going to be great for the fans; maybe there would be some people who had never seen us play before, but the reaction was just completely overwhelming.”

“The fans reacted to us like I’d expect them to react to the biggest band on the planet. It was amazing,” he continued. “So for the Hershey concert, we’ll play a Slayer show, we’ll have all of our big fire effects, and just burn everything like we used to.”

“This will be the first time Slayer has played with Power Trip or Knocked Loose, but I am well aware of them from word of mouth, and hearing their music on Liquid Metal,” he added. “I’m looking forward to seeing them live.”

Ticket pre-sales begin on Tuesday, April 8, at 10 a.m. ET, ahead of the general on-sale set for Friday, April 11, starting at 10 a.m. ET. All tickets can be purchased on Slayer’s official website. Doors for the show will open at 3 p.m. ET, and the music is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET.