Slayer’s Kerry King and Tom Araya Never Liked Thrash or Speed Metal Bands ‘Trying to Be Like Us or Metallica’

The fellas in Slayer have long been known for being brutally honest with their opinions. So much so, that decades ago, lead guitarist Kerry King and vocalist Tom Araya said they didn’t really like other thrash or speed metal bands who tried too hard to be like them or Metallica

During a resurfaced interview from the late 80s, King and Araya were asked what they “think of other speed metal bands that are on the scene.” Araya replied, “I don’t.” King then added, “Depends if they’re original, if they’re trying to be like us, or Metallica or somebody.”

The interviewer then asked how they felt about Metallica. “They’re great. We get along with them,” King said. He then quipped, “I won’t say nothing about their new album,” in a slyly sarcastic fashion.

“Metallica is good. I like Metallica. I think they’re really good,” Araya added with a smile. “Their new album, it’s a little off the wall for me.” The pair seemed to be referring to Metallica’s 1988 album …And Justice for All. When pressed on why he wasn’t sold on the album, Araya said, “It’s just completely different. It’s just something I never expected.”

In response, the interviewer noted that Slayer “fans could say that about” their most recent album, at the time, South of Heaven (1988). “Not as bad, though,” King replied.

“I think the whole idea of these thrash metal bands is to be original, and a lot of them aren’t,” Araya added. “And that’s why I really don’t bother to listen to it because there’s no originality whatsoever.”

Kerry King remains as brutally honest as ever (just ask Dave Mustaine)

Proving that his unapologetic attitude has never wavered, King recently got very candid about why he prefers Metallica over Megadeth. King and Mark Osegueda—the lead singer in King’s solo band—were doing an interview with Reigning TV. The pair were asked to choose between Metallica and Megadeth. They both chose Metallica, but King gave a precise reason.

“Metallica has a singer,” King said, taking a friendly jab at Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine. “Sorry, Dave!” Later, they were asked which frontman they prefer: Mustaine or Metallica’s James Hetfield for their favorite frontman. Hetfield won the round.

“James Hetfield,” King replied, “Sorry, Dave!” He then quipped, “I know I played in your band, but I’m going with James,” seemingly referring to when King played a few live shows with Megadeth four decades ago.