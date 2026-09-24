Slayyyter Covered ‘Birds’ by Turnstile Live and Her Chaotic Performance Did the Hardcore Band Justice

Electropop queen Slayyyter just debuted her cover of Turnstile’s “Birds” live for the first time. The performance was a brilliantly chaotic delivery that definitely did justice to the Baltimore hardcore band’s tune.

In clips from Slayyyter’s Sept. 21, 2026 show in Atlanta, the singer tears through her rendition of “Birds”. Check out a clip below.

Videos by VICE

Slayyyter’s “Birds” cover first appeared on Turnstile’s new project, Never Enough: Versions. The record is a collection of the band’s peers and musical heroes—such as Slayyyter and Elton John—delivering personalized renditions of songs from Turnstile’s 2025 album Never Enough.

The record also features Turnstile covers by Hayley Williams, Julien Baker (Boygenius), Angel Du$t, Blood Orange, Alex G, and even death metal legends Dying Fetus.

‘Never Enough’ earned Turnstile their first top 10 album and multiple Grammy awards

Released in June 2025, Never Enough quickly became a formidable album for the year. It earned the band their first top 10 slot on U.S. charts, as well as two Grammys: Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance, for “Birds”.

Previously, frontman Brendan Yates spoke with Consequence about the band’s mindset when working on albums. “We do not subscribe to record cycles,” he said. “Because we just really try to reject this idea that you put out a record, then you tour, then you get back in the studio, and then it starts over.

“I think, naturally, GLOW ON (2021) gave us so much opportunity to travel around the world and tour,” he added. “I mean, we’ve always been touring, but I think it was something where we toured very extensively, and then we intentionally slowed it down so that we could start to put together things over the last couple of years. It started to add up, and we didn’t rush it.”

In other Turnstile news, the band continues the second leg of their Never Enough tour this week, with shows in New York and Maine. See the full run of dates below.

Turnstile- Never Enough Tour Pt. 2.

9/23 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium (with Clipse and julie)

9/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point (with Yves Tumor and Fiddlehead)

9/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater (with Yves Tumor, Angel Du$t and Agnostic Front)

10/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater (with Die Spitz)

10/06 – Lawrence, KS @ The University of Kansas on The Hill (with Slayyyter and Die Spitz)

10/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Arsenal BG Ballpark (with Vince Staples and Die Spitz)

10/14 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura County Fairgrounds (with Pennywise and Die Spitz)

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch Regional Park (with Vince Staples, Trash Talk, and February)

10/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds (with Boy Harsher and Terror)

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