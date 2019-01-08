Sleater-Kinney Are Working With St. Vincent on New Music, Oh Fuck, Oh Shit

Sleater-Kinney’s eighth studio album, No Cities to Love, came out four years ago, and brought to an end a whole-ass decade of silence from one of the greatest rock bands on Earth. After the trio’s world tour wound down a year or so later, things got all quiet again, with half-promises shrouded in maybes. But that’s over now. Sleater-Kinney’s new album is out this year. And, holy fucking shit my wonderful friends, Annie Clark of St. Vincent is sitting behind the goddamn desk.

Clark may be producing the record in full, she may just be working on a few tracks, or she might just play the tambourine in the chorus of an interlude in the middle of the record. Until the record comes out, however, you are free to dream of a full-length Sleater-Kinney LP produced by one of the world’s most exciting solo artists. This is good. Enjoy the good thing.

Update: Carrie Brownstein has now confirmed that the new Sleater-Kinney record will be produced in full by Annie Clark. “We always planned on getting back in the studio—it was just a matter of when,” the singer and guitarist told NPR’s All Songs Considered. “If there is an overarching principle to this album, it’s that the tools on which we were relying proved inadequate. So we sought new ones, both metaphorically and literally.” So, dismiss all doubts and feel free to get excited without reservations. This is going to rule very hard.

