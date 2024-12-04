Sleep Token Frontman Played Nintendo Switch in Front of a Huge Crowd at O2 Arena

We might not know who Sleep Token singer Vessel is behind his mask, but that won’t stop the world from gathering evidence. Recently, fan-shot footage of the frontman unintentionally revealed that he is an avid gamer. So much so, that he spent some time catching up on a gaming session during a major concert.

The band headlined a big arena tour this year, wrapping things up with two concerts at London’s O2 Arena. NME reports that during the second show, Vessel took a break during one of the band’s songs to play a handheld gaming system, which might have been a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck.

Vessel’s fan-filmed gaming break took place on stage while the rest of the band performed “The Summoning,” which is arguably Sleep Token’s biggest song, from their acclaimed 2023 album Take Me Back to Eden. In the footage, Vessel was spotted holding the gaming device while a stagehand talked with him, seemingly attempting to help with something in a game that Vessel was struggling with.

Eventually, Vessel handed the gaming console back to the stagehand, who rode down a stage lift with it while the singer finished the show.

In fan comments on the video, one person joked, “Are they aware this is the last date of the tour because this is so unserious.” Someone else added, “I had no idea that’s what was going on, that makes it even more hilarious.” Finally, one last person quipped, “I must visit his Animal Crossing island.”