Sleep Token’s New Song ‘Caramel’ Politely Tells Fans to Fuck Off

If you’re a Sleep Token fan, you know the band isn’t exactly in it for the attention. In fact, during one of the few interviews they’ve done, they explained their music is a form of devotion to and worship of the deity “Sleep.” Their identities, however, remain a well-kept secret.

Still, Sleep Token unveils quite a lot to those who are truly willing to listen—truly able to see them. Their preference for anonymity is irrelevant to their impact as musicians. Or, perhaps, it’s their entire point.

Despite the lack of disclosure surrounding their identities, the band continues to rise to fame. Just this week, their new song “Caramel,” from their forthcoming album Even In Arcadia, topped some of today’s hottest artists, like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez.

And while the song itself appeals more to the band’s pop influences, its catchy tune disguises a long-ignored cry for respect and privacy.

Coincidental? If you ask me, everything this band does is intentional.

Sleep Token Tops Charts With New Song ‘Caramel’

I believe “Caramel” asks listeners to consider their invasive attempts at unmasking the band members, especially frontman Vessel. Such parasocial relationships and intrusive speculations continuously push the band’s firm boundaries and overlook the true mission of Sleep Token: “to deliver a message, touch people in their hearts and subconscious minds,” they previously told Metal Hammer.

The lyrics to “Caramel” are a testament to the artists’ struggles in the public eye:

“Every time they try to shout my real name just to get a rise from me

Acting like I’m never stressed out by the hearsay

I guess that’s what I get for trying to hide in the limelight

Guess that’s what I get for having 20/20 hindsight

Everybody wants eyes on ’em, I just wanna hear you sing that top line.”

The desire to know the faces of those beneath the masks seems a bit superficial, given that the band bares its soul through their music for all to dissect. If you listen a little more intently, you’ll realize Sleep Token is showing you exactly who they are—and has been all along.

You can listen to “Caramel” below. Even In Arcadia will be released on May 9.