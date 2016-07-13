Sleeping Beauties’ Video Involves the Ingestion of Beer, Monkey Blood, and Carbon Monoxide

Image: Vimeo

Featuring members of legendary if under appreciated Portland bands the Hunches, Eat Skull, and The Hospitals, Sleeping Beauties are a new band that present a swaggering take on debauched rock n’roll.

Videos by VICE

The video for “Wheeler,” taken from their self-titled album In the Red, starts with the band enjoying some brews and brats in a Portland park before singer Hart Gledhill, appears from the sky like God. That is if God looked like a homeless Vietnam vet. It all pretty much goes down hill from there: drinking blood from a monkey’s skull, carbon monoxide ingestion, and some Godzilla-like annihilation of a cardboard city.

“It’s a ballad about a gem of a scumbag,” explains Gledhill via email. “A song about a back doorman proud to be immortalized for his devious ways. I used to work with him. This fake Civil War styled mod named Qross was giving him shit so he fucked his sister in the ass and then she fell in love with him.”

Gledhill pulls no punches. As frontman for the legendary Hunches, he and the band built a reputation for a wild and notoriously manic live show. Though the new album is slightly more restrained than the Hunches there is still a sense of rocking recklessness on songs such as “Potters Mother,” “Addicted to Drugs,” and “Meth.”

In the album liner notes fellow Portland music luminary Lars Finberg (The Intelligence, A-Frames) references legends Alex Chilton, the Electric Eels, Rocket From the Tombs, and 13th Floor Elevators. Gledhill doesn’t agree. “Lars is a friendly fellow but I feel he has proven that he is deaf and possibly illiterate. I wouldn’t trust his musical taste as much I would swim in the Rio Olympics.”

Watch the video below and if you are in Los Angeles this weekend check Sleeping Beauties at the In The Red 25-Year Anniversary gig alongside Ty Segall, The Gories, The Oblivions, The Cheater Slicks and more.

Catch Sleeping Beauties:

July 16 – Los Angeles at Echoplex as part of the In the Red 25-Year Anniversay

July 23 – Portland at PDX Pop Now