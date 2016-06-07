This New Sleigh Bells Song Is Four Minutes of Holy Shit, Guitars, and Devil Fire



Photo via Facebook

It has been three years since pop-riot-y duo Sleigh Bells gave us, Bitter Rivals. We were given a taste of a potential new record late last year with “Champions of Unrestricted Beauty” but not a peep has been heard from the raucous band since. Today, however, Alexis Krauss and Derek Miller delivered us the ripper, feral track, “Rule Number One.” According to a Facebook post by the band, it was meant to air on Beats1 with Zane Lowe later today but it appeared online this morning. Listen to the track below and rock on to the flames of holy magician-magic guitar music.