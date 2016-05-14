Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Joined Stone Temple Pilots to Play “Sex Type Thing”

The search for a new Stone Temple Pilots singer is going pretty interestingly. After Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington left the band back in November, the band has been searching for someone new to adequately take the place of both Bennington and original singer, the late Scott Weiland. Last Thursday, the band appeared in Los Angeles for the benefit Adopt The Art, with none other than Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour at the helm of the band. They played a variety of STP cuts, including “Sex Type Thing,” which you can watch below. (via Stereogum)