Slipknot Drops Turntable-Heavy New Song, ‘Arsenal’, Weeks After Firing DJ Sid Wilson

Slipknot has dropped their first new song in three years, titled “Arsenal”. Interestingly, it’s a turntable-heavy tune that comes weeks after the band fired DJ Sid Wilson. Which is curious, because there seems to be no info on whether the scratching is his performance or someone else’s.

After a few listens, I would define “Arsenal” in professional terms as a “f**king banger.” Seriously, it goes crazy hard, but it also has this underlying melody that’s kind of jazzy. It almost feels like a B-Side from their 2006 record, All Hope Is Gone.

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“Arsenal” is a fast, infectious track, with killer performances from everyone in the band. Including drummer Eloy Casagrande, who joined in 2024. If I’m not mistaken, I believe this is his first original song with the band.

This might be Slipknot’s first song without Sid Wilson

For all intents and purposes, this seems to be Slipknot’s first song without Sid Wilson. Though, as noted, it’s unclear exactly who is holding down the turntable/DJ responsibilities on “Arsenal”.

Wilson’s firing was initially reported by TMZ on July 31, 2026. This seemed to be an unplanned reveal, however, as at the time Slipknot’s camp had not issued any official statements. Days later, the band posted and then deleted an announcement revealing Wilson was no longer a member of Slipknot.

So far, Wilson has not directly addressed his exit from Slipknot. Though, in some of his first social media posts after the news went public, he did seem to possibly reference it.

In one clip, the DJ was showing off a remix of Papa Roach’s song “Blood (Empty Promises)”, which is about living with betrayal. Certainly there’s no specific mention of his former bandmates, but the timing and subject matter seem more than coincidental.

Slipknot’s new drummer had promised new music some time ago

Getting back to “Arsenal”, it should be noted that Casagrande—who replaced previous Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg—first promised new music from Slipknot almost a year ago.

“Since I joined the band, we have been working on some new ideas. We keep exchanging guitar riffs and drum beats, so we are always doing something,” Casagrande said in October 2025.

He added, “We had also some jam sessions. So, we have a lot of material right now. We just have to sit and put everything together, start jamming, and it’s happening. It already happened. It’s gonna happen in the future. So new material is coming, for sure.”

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