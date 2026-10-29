Slipknot Drummer Says the Band Is ‘Making Real Music’ With Their Next Album, Whether Fans ‘Like It or Not’

Slipknot has given fans a taste of the new music they’re working on, but there’s much more on the way.

In a new interview, drummer Eloy Casagrande opened up about what the band is crafting for their eighth album. He teased that the band is “making real music” and not letting themselves worry whether fans will “like it.”

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“We are doing a lot of songs. Many, many songs,” he told Radiónica. “I cannot explain for you what exactly we are doing in the studio right now. But what I can say is that the band is really happy with the music that we created so far. Everyone’s in a very good vibe.”

Eloy Casagrande implied that the members of slipknot are collaborating well on their next record

“We are doing what feels right for us to do at the moment, and we are being very honest to all the fans. That’s it,” he continued. “We are making real music; we are not thinking about business. We are not thinking about if the people are gonna like it or not.”

“Nowadays, you see a lot of artists thinking about the future,” Casagrande added. “If they’re going to sell well or not [and] if they’re going to be able to play in huge arenas or not. That’s the opposite that we’re doing here. We are focusing on doing something that we like [and] that we feel proud of what we are doing.”

Casagrande is not the first member of Slipknot to tease what’s to come. Previously, guitarist Jim Root offered some insight into how the new songs are coming along.

“The vibe feels honest and true to me,” he told fans in a social media post. “It’s uneasy and reminds me of recording in the earlier days. I’m not saying that means it will translate to the type of music we’re creating or the sound/production of it. The early records had the vibe. You can’t miss that with Ross [Robison].”

Root went on to offer some recording updates, and mentioned Casagrabnde by name. “We did track on the floor live with Eloy,” he shared. “We hadn’t done that in a long time for various reasons. Everything is analogue and played. All the pieces that need to be there are there.”

Finally, the Grammy-winning guitarist added, “[One] very important thing for us at this time is to not ‘repeat’ ourselves.” He also cautioned fans: “It’s gonna hurt some feelings. We’re really experimenting with different approaches. Don’t expect another Iowa or Slipknot record. We’ve been there.”

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