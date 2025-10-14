Slipknot Has New Music ‘Cooking,’ According to the Band’s New Drummer

It’s been three years since Slipknot dropped their most recent album — The End, So Far — and the band’s new drummer, Eloy Casagrande, is now saying that they have new music “cooking.”

In a recent interview with Drummer’s Review, Casgrande — who replaced previous Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg — shared that the band has been working on new music, but nothing is set in stone as of yet. “What I can tell you right now is that we are cooking, we are doing some new music, for sure. Yes, we are,” he said.

Videos by VICE

“Since I joined the band, we have been working on some new ideas. We keep exchanging guitar riffs, drum beats, so we are always doing something,” Casagrande added. “We had also some jam sessions. So, we have a lot of material right now. We just have to sit and put everything together, start jamming, and it’s happening. It already happened. It’s gonna happen in the future. So new material is coming, for sure.”

Earlier this year, Slipknot guitar player Jim Root gave a backstage interview to Guitar Interactive‘s Jonathan Graham and confessed that the band was “not diligently” working on new music. “Honestly, we’ve been touring so much since Eloy Casagrande joined the band that my inspiration is nearly zero,” he added.

Casagrande joined Slipknot in early 2024, after playing with Sepultura for several years. His addition to the band — which came after their most recent album, The End, So Far (2022) —has been a refreshing change, Root says, but hasn’t necessarily influenced their creativity.

“And there’s a bunch of music that was written during COVID that I’m not interested in,” Root confessed. “And I think everybody else in the band gets it too, and I think they’re kind of, like, ‘Okay, we need to just kind of, like, maybe sweep all that shit under a rug and start fresh.’”

“I wanna get touring behind us. I wanna have at least a month off just to shut my brain off and sleep and all that kind of stuff,” Root clarified. “And then when I find myself going out to my little home studio and putting riffs together, then I’ll know it’s time to start.”