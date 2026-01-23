Slipknot Has Withdrawn Their Lawsuit Against the Owners of Slipknot.com

Slipknot has dismissed its patent infringement lawsuit against the owners of the Slipknot.com web domain. Three months ago, the band filed the trademark infringement lawsuit under the federal Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act.

Metal Injection reports that as of January 22, 2026, the band has voluntarily dismissed the legal action.

In October 2025, Billboard reported that Slipknot had filed a lawsuit, alleging that the defendants had been cybersquatting on the website for roughly 24 years. In addition to the trademark infringement claims, the band also accused the domain owners of unfair competition. They alleged that the site displayed pay-per-click advertisements that directed visitors to unofficial merchandise purchasing options.

“The domain name was registered in an effort to profit off of plaintiff’s goodwill and to trick unsuspecting visitors — under the impression they are visiting a website owned, operated or affiliated with plaintiff — into clicking on web searches and other sponsored links,” Slipknot’s lawyer Craig Reilly said in a statement at the time.

Slipknot asked A judge for an injunction that would allow them to reclaim the domain

“A fan of plaintiff or someone who otherwise wanted to purchase authorized Slipknot merchandise would undoubtedly visit the slipknot.com website, assuming it belonged to plaintiff and then purchase the Slipknot merchandise linked to on the site, causing damages to plaintiff,” Reilly added.

Neither the band nor its legal team appears to have commented on the dismissal of the case. The band’s official web domain remains Slipknot1.com.

Slipknow has new music on the way, but they can’t (or won’t) tell us when

In other Slipknot news, the band has new music on the way. According to drummer Eloy Casagrande, they have been “cooking” up some songs, though no release dates are set.

While speaking to Drummer’s Review, Casgrande stated that new Slipknot tunes are on the horizon. “What I can tell you right now is that we are cooking,” he said, “we are doing some new music, for sure. Yes, we are.” As for when the new music will manifest, Casagrande could not provide an estimated timeframe.

In the meantime, fans can check out the 25th anniversary reissue of the band’s self-titled breakout album, which features demo versions and remixes of some of the band’s earliest tracks.