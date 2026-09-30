Slipknot Is Catching Heat for Bringing Marilyn Manson on Tour, At Least One Band Member Isn’t Sweating It: ‘I Stay Out of the Logistics’

Slipkn ot recently announced a big 2027 tour, featuring fellow heavy acts like Bring Me The Horizon and Acid Bath. However, it’s the inclusion of Marilyn Manson that has led the band to catch some heat.

After the announcement went out, Slipknot fans made it clear they were not happy about Manson opening for them. Presumably due to the many assault allegations he’s faced over the past several years. “Why tf have you put Manson on the UK date?” one person asked. “Been wanting to see Slipknot live for years but I cannot excuse the choice to have Manson join them even if he’s not on the lineup for the US,” someone else added. “So f**king disappointed.”

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State of the Scene noted that one person brought their gripe to Slipknot guitarist Jim Root. In response, Root made it clear that he’s indifferent to the decision, which he says he had no involvement in.

“We’ve never had [an] A&R guy over our shoulders suggesting this or that,” Root began a social media reply. “I did meet the head of Warner on a tour of the offices in NYC once. He brought up “bringing in outside writers,” and I just said, “No. That’s not what we do,” and that was the end of it.”

Slipknot fans have made it clear they are not happy about Marilyn Manson joining the band on tour

He went on to call their 2022 album The End So Far “disjointed and a mess,” then adding, “Some good stuff came from it. But overall Covid and the state of the world made that a very hard process for us. Among other circumstances.”

Root also made it clear that he was not part of any discussions regarding opening acts on Slipknot’s 2027 tour. “I stay out of the logistics of touring and all that. I concentrate on writing and being a guitarist,” he stated. “So forgive my ignorance about who we do shows with. There are other people with much bigger brains than I that coordinate all that, and I honestly don’t keep up with new bands or new music, etc.”

Somewhat switching gears, he continued, “I’m stuck listening to the same music my parents listened to when I was forming myself as a little human. And I purposely don’t listen to or pay attention to what’s “trending” or what’s happening at [the] moment [so] as to not get influenced by anything.”

Finally, Root offered, “If one is a part of the family, they will come along for the journey that started 26+ years ago. Even before I was a part of the story. If not. Cya, and with that said, I’m late for the studio. TTYL.”

No other members of Slipknot seem to have commented on the controversy.

Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns