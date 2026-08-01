Slipknot Original Member Kicked Out of the Band Without Explanation

Original Slipknot member Sid Wilson has been kicked out of the band. At this time, there is no explanation as to why this happened.

On July 31, reports began swirling that Wilson, Slipknot’s longtime DJ, had been dismissed. TMZ was quick to share the news, but noted that no specific reason was given. The story was picked up by many other outlets, though no one from Slipknot or Wilson’s camps has commented on the reports.

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Wilson is just the next in a string of Slipknot members to be booted over the past few years

Wilson joined Slipknot in 1998. This was just three years after the band was founded by percussionist Shawn Crahan, bassist Paul Gray, and original vocalist Anders Colsefni. He has been with the band through every major era. Including all seven of their major label studio albums.

Notably, Wilson is just the next in a string of Slipknot firings, it seems. In 2019, the band fired longtime percussionist Chris Fehn. Then, in 2023, Craig “133” Jones was revealed to have been removed from the band’s roster after joining in 1996. Months later, they fired drummer Jay Weinberg, who’d joined in 2014.

Interestingly, Weinberg didn’t get much of an explanation during his firing either. The drummer said he got the news and then “went on a walk” to clear his head and “process what had just happened.” Then, “20 minutes later,” Weineberg says Slipknot “posted their own statement online.”

“I mean, how would anybody feel about that? It perfectly encapsulates the confusion of that,” he said. “And like I said, it came after an extraordinarily tense year for the band, things that I could only see as an outsider in relationships that are 25 years deep. It came without an explanation, no reason. It was confusing then. If I’m perfectly honest, it remains confusing.”

Ultimately, Weinberg presumed that his firing was related to him “being caught in between those preexisting tensions” within an established band. “It’s easy for a newcomer, for myself, to be caught in the crossfire there,” he said. “Maybe I became a scapegoat for certain things.