Slipknot Reportedly Selling Their Music Catalog for a Major Windfall of Cash

Three guys in Slipknot are reportedly looking to sell off their music catalog in exchange for a big payday. How big? According to Billboard, approximately $120 million.

The deal is between Slipknot and HarbourView Equity Partners — though it’s unclear whether all the band’s members are participating — and includes the rights to the metal band’s publishing and recording masters royalties. Per the report, the deal covers the band’s archival catalog, but would not include future releases.

Surveying streaming data and other metrics, Billboard estimates that over the last three years, Slipknot’s music has generated $15.5 million in annual revenue, with the band’s publishing bringing in an additional $5.2 million each year.

Slipknot’s master recording catalog is controlled by Warner Music Group, which acquired Roadrunner Records, the band’s longtime record label home, in 2007. Notably, Slipknot would keep ownership of publishing.

In other Slipknot news, Roadrunner Records is dropping a special 25th anniversary deluxe reissue of the band’s self-titled debut album on Sept. 5, and it will be available to fans through both physical and digital retailers. This comes after the band dropped a limited edition version of the same box set online, but the rollout was a bit of a… “Disasterpiece.”

“Slipknot announce ‘Slipknot (25th Anniversary Edition)’ collection and share their unreleased demo of ‘Prosthetics.’ The deluxe reissue is a celebration of the band’s eponymous debut album which catapulted the band in 1999. ‘Slipknot (25th Anniversary Edition)’ will be available in stores and across digital retailers on September 5, 2025. This special release immortalizes the band’s creative process at the time when the Iowa nine went from a newly-signed fledgling metal act, to an unexpected and unstoppable cultural force that redefined heavy music for a new generation. Pre-order now. #Slipknot25”

The difference, it seems, is that the first run, which sold out very fast, was “blood-filled” vinyls, while the new box set will be “blood-splatter” records.