Slipknot Reveals Then Deletes Announcement That They’re Parting Ways With Sid Wilson After 30 Years

Leaving behind a bandmate after 30 years is much harder than it seems. After countless rumors and an announcement, Slipknot is sending mixed messages on whether Sid Wilson is staying in the fold. The band briefly announced on social media that they were officially parting ways with Wilson. But before you could even read them wishing him the best in his future endeavors, the post was gone.

Then, an hour later, the same announcement resurfaces on Slipknot’s music festival Knotfest account. But why share the announcement there and not on their main social media account as they did before? Currently, there’s no word on why they deleted it in the first place, if the departure still holds true, or if this is just some odd publicity stunt.

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This comes on the heels of bandmate Jim Root teasing that we shouldn’t believe all the rumors on the internet. Instead, he suggested that we should wait for Slipknot to formally address all the buzz around Sid Wilson. I wonder what he’ll say after the confusing social media debacle.

“Don’t believe everything you read. Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there’s more information,” Root stressed to fans.

Slipknot Officially Breaks up With Sid Wilson After 30 Years… Or Not?

Allegedly, bad behavior is what caused the band to finally break things off with one of their original members. Reports suggest that Wilson was notorious for mistreating other bandmates and that the decision to fire him had been in the making for quite some time. Moreover, the band hadn’t planned on making the decision public so soon. However, once the information leaked and the rumors really started swirling, Slipknot had no choice anymore.

Perhaps what makes this most confusing of all is that Sid Wilson is yet to formally address the big split. In fact, he is still going around introducing himself as a part of the band. Making an appearance at the inaugural World Scratch Invitational, he was still identifying as “no. 0” from the band.

Wilson was one of Slipknot’s earliest members, serving as their DJ since 1998. He joined the group three years after percussionist Shawn Crahan, bassist Paul Gray, and original vocalist Anders Colsefni founded the group. Now, Crahan is the only one left from the first iteration of Slipknot, as countless band members have cycled in and out of the group over the years.

(Photo by Nigel Crane/Redferns)