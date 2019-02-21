Slipknot Singer and Arbiter of Taste Corey Taylor Hates Imagine Dragons

If there’s one common thread with Corey Taylor, it’s that the Slipknot and Stone Sour leader wants the world to know he’s got opinions. As the author of books with titles like You’re Making Me Hate You: A Cantankerous Look at the Common Misconception That Humans Have Any Common Sense Left and America 51: A Probe into the Realities That Are Hiding Inside “The Greatest Country in the World, as well as countless quoteworthy interviews, he’s pretty outspoken and never lacking a fiery take. Unfortunately for Imagine Dragons, a wildly successful band with two of the top five currently charting rock songs, they’re the latest to end up on the angry metal guy’s shit list.

Appearing on an episode of Jonesy’s Jukebox, the LA-based radio show from The Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones, Taylor had choice words for Imagine Dragons and his longtime target of ire, Nickelback. After Jones goaded Taylor by suggesting he cover Nickelback and called the band “The scapegoat of rock’n’roll,” Taylor agreed and replied, “They are passing the baton to Imagine Dragons. And I love it. They’re awful, so that’s cool. ” He added, “And they’re from Vegas so I’m gonna go home to protests. Can’t show my face in this town now. People are slowly coming back to appreciate Nickelback and then just turning their irksome ire towards Imagine Dragons.”

This is notable because Taylor and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger have had capital-B Beef over the years. It started in 2002 when Taylor called Nickelback “fucking pretty boys” and said Kroeger looked like Shaggy from Scooby-Doo. As if it wasn’t brutal enough already, things got more intense in 2017 when Kroeger said of Slipknot, “They had to put on masks and jump around. How good can your music be if you’ve gotta beat each other up onstage, throw up in your own mask every night? Music shouldn’t come with a gimmick.” Holy shit, there’s more: Taylor responded by saying, “You can run your mouth all you want. All I know is I’ve been voted ‘Sexiest Dude In Rock’ wearing a mask. You’ve been voted ‘Ugliest Dude In Rock’ twice without one. Stick that up your ass.” This whole thing has us pounding our fists on the table chanting “beef.”

If Imagine Dragons responds to Taylor’s jabs, here’s hoping the beef is also aged 17 years. Check out Taylor’s entire comments at the 17:15 mark.