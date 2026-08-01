Slipknot’s Jim Root Warns Fans ‘Don’t Believe Everything You Read’ After Rumors Sid Wilson Was Kicked Out

Jim Root of Slipknot is claiming reports of Sid Wilson getting kicked out of the band are actually fake news. In an Instagram story captured by fans online, the former Stone Sour guitarist encouraged fans to wait until the band themselves address the whole situation. “Don’t believe everything you read. Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there’s more information,” Root urged.

This came on the heels of Wilson, one of the band’s few remaining original members, reportedly getting kicked out. There was no explanation provided, which might give some credence to the idea that Jim Root’s original point. Additionally, neither Slipknot nor Sid Wilson himself has directly addressed the rumors.

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Should the rumors be true, it would make for another one of the band’s few original members splitting from the group. Wilson joined the group in 1998, three years after percussionist Shawn Crahan, bassist Paul Gray, and original vocalist Anders Colsefni laid the foundation. Then, through every uneasy shift and change in direction, he stuck through it.

Currently, Shawn Crahan is the only member left from its original iteration that’s keeping Slipknot together as something more than just iconography.

Slipknot May or May Not Be Letting Go of OG Member Sid Wilson

The band as a whole has seen many shifts in their band lineup over the years. In 2019, percussionist Chris Fehn was canned. Then, four years later, Craig “133” Jones was forced out after spending nearly three decades with the band. Shortly afterward, drummer Jay Weinberg was let go too.

Although Slipknot has seen plenty of band members come and go over the years, none struck home quite as hard as losing Joey Jordison. Gripes with the band mixed with battling acute transverse myelitis saw him leave the band early on and try out other ventures. In the midst of all that, he had to learn how to use his legs again too.

By the time Jordison passed away in 2021, Corey Taylor and the rest of Slipknot expressed their grief, wishing they had more time to patch up old differences. “I just wish we hadn’t lost him this soon. We were hoping to mend fences with him,” Taylor said. “It’s one of those things that tells you: whatever you need to do, do it now. Because you never know when you’re gonna lose somebody.”

(Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns)