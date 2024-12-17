Slipknot’s Long Lost Album ‘Look Outside Your Window’ is Finally ‘Coming Out’

Back in 2008, members of Slipknot recorded a second album alongside working on their fourth album, All Hope Is Gone. That record, Look Outside Your Window, has been long lost and buried… until now.

During a recent interview with NME, Slipknot percussionist and founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan revealed that he has turned the album over to the band’s management. It has official artwork and a marketing plan behind it.

“I did say it was going to be in 2024. And I gave it the best fight that I could to make it this year,” Cranhan said. “What I can tell you is that I showed Corey the final artwork two days ago. It is happening, but unfortunately, because of Christmas and New Year and the way business works, I can’t slide it in this year. But you have my word. It’s out of my hands now. It’s being moved on. The money has been spent and there is a plan. The management has it and it is coming out.”

“I’m really pleased about it. And happy to finally be rid of it,” Crahan went on to quip. “What’s nice though is that it isn’t a hype thing. It’s just something we did while we were doing other Slipknot albums. It was a very honest action to make music that wasn’t Slipknot but utilized the skills of guys with no rules. I don’t know if it’s ‘good’, but I know that I love it. I make music for myself, but I hope that the people who waited and waited and waited think it was worth it too.”

Look Outside Your Window features Crahan, vocalist Corey Taylor, guitarist Jim Root, and DJ Sid Wilson. So far, the only song released from the sessions is “‘Til We Die,” (above) a bonus track from All Hope Is Gone. The song “My Pain” was written during those sessions, but was later reworked and included on Slipknot’s sixth album, We Are Not Your Kind, from 2019.