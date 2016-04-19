This Trippy Short Bends Time and Space in Tokyo

It’s strange how the world’s largest city can exist within so little space. 35 million people live in the Greater Tokyo Area, which is just around three times that of Los Angeles county, but with roughly the same square mileage. Hiroshi Kondo captures the the energy and the loneliness of living in such a vast metropolis in his experimental short, The Others. The slit-scanning film bends time and place into a moving portrait of a Tokyo square by highlighting the individual and the crowd moving both separately and in haunting unison. The overall product is something between glitch art and augmented reality, and you can see Tokyo ebb and flow for yourself below:

